Cheetos-inspired pop-up restaurant coming to NYC

- For folks who just can't control their cravings for Cheetos, a pop-up restaurant in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan could be your heaven – or hell.

The by-reservation-only pop-up is called the Spotted Cheetah, which will serve several cheesy concoctions for three days only: August 15, 16, and 17.

Spiky pink-haired Chef Anne Burrell is the creative force behind the odd menu, which includes Cheetos-Infused Meatballs, Cheetos-Dusted Fried Green Tomatoes, and Cheetos Mac and Cheese.

"I had so much fun curating this specially crafted, one-of-a-kind menu for the first Cheetos restaurant," Burrell said in a statement. "I can't wait to see guests' reactions!"

The three-course menu featuring 11 Cheetos-inspired dishes will cost between $8 and $22.

The Spotted Cheetah, 211 West Broadway, www.TheSpottedCheetah.com, August 15-17, 2017, reservations required.