Krispy Kreme announces 2017 solar-eclipse themed doughnut

- While millions of Americans will be in for a special treat when the total solar eclipse traverses the U.S. on Aug. 21, they will also be in for a tasty treat from Krispy Kreme.

RELATED: 5 things to know about the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21

Krispy Kreme announced it will make a solar-eclipse themed doughnut for the phenomenon.

The bakeries will be rolling out the chocolate glazed doughnuts between Aug. 19 and Aug. 21.

RELATED: When to watch the total solar eclipse

The company posted a video to YouTube promoting the special doughnuts on Wednesday.

(Viewing in the app? Click here to watch)

PLEASE REMEMBER: You need special glasses if you plan to watch the partial eclipse as it crosses our region. Regular sunglasses are NOT sufficient. You could do serious damage to your eyes without the proper protection.

These can be picked up for free at the National Air and Space Museum, the National Zoo, and a number of different public libraries across our region. You can also buy them from sites such as Amazon and Walmart, but be careful when you're buying online. NASA recently issued a warning about fake glasses that won't protect your eyes properly. Click here for more information.