500-pound 'Butter cow' unveiled at Illinois State Fair

- Butter sculptures are not an unusual sight to see at the Illinois State Fair.



It’s in fact a big attraction. Fair officials unveiled its 2017 sculpture on Wednesday: life-size butter sculptures of a cow and calf.



The butter cow has been an unofficial icon of the fair since the 1920s. It is 500 pounds of unsalted butter and created by hand. The entire process takes about two days, according to the state fair website.



There is even a live stream of the butter cow, in case you can’t make it to the fair this year. Click here to see it for yourself.



The state fair opens on Thursday and is located in Springfield.