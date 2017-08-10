Texas man rides horse into restaurant
VICTORIA, Tex. (FOX 35 WOFL) - You can lead a horse to a burger joint, but you can't make him eat.
And that's what one Texas man did after riding his horse into a Victoria Whataburger on Tuesday.
Donned with Cowboy boots and a stetson, the rider surprised the restaurant employees and diners.
His girlfriend caught the whole thing on video and put it on Facebook Live.
He is seen hopping onto a table and busting a move to some music before saddling back up and riding out like it's no big deal.
Video Courtesy: Jasmine Sanchez