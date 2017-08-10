Texas man rides horse into restaurant

Posted: Aug 10 2017 08:16AM EDT

Updated: Aug 10 2017 08:16AM EDT

VICTORIA, Tex. (FOX 35 WOFL) - You can lead a horse to a burger joint, but you can't make him eat.

And that's what one Texas man did after riding his horse into a Victoria Whataburger on Tuesday.

Donned with Cowboy boots and a stetson, the rider surprised the restaurant employees and diners.

His girlfriend caught the whole thing on video and put it on Facebook Live.

He is seen hopping onto a table and busting a move to some music before saddling back up and riding out like it's no big deal.

Video Courtesy: Jasmine Sanchez

 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Texas man rides horse into restaurant
  • Illinois fire destroys 100+ classic cars
  • 500-pound 'Butter cow' unveiled at Illinois State Fair
  • Bear finds bag of trash he likes
  • Disney apps spying on children, lawsuit claims
  • Rescue puppies looking for homes
  • North Korea outlines plan to launch missiles toward Guam
  • Photos show mountain lion kittens growing up in wine country
  • Giant inflatable chicken resembling President Donald Trump placed near White House
  • Health officials: Moscow mules in copper mugs could make you sick