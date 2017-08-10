Bear finds bag of trash he likes

Posted: Aug 10 2017 07:46AM EDT

Updated: Aug 10 2017 07:46AM EDT

NORTH BEND, Wa. (FOX 35 WOFL) - A bear in Washington found something it liked.

Video shows a bear digging through a trash pail. Eventually, he finds a bag that seems appealing enough and carries it away.

An organization called Bear Smart Washington posted the video on it's Facebook page, using it as an opportunity to educate residents about when to put out garbage: the morning of pickup and not sooner.

They recommend keeping it in the trash, garage, or a bear-resistant trash can until then. 

