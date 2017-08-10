Illinois fire destroys 100+ classic cars

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 10 2017 09:53AM EDT

Updated: Aug 10 2017 10:02AM EDT

STAUNTON, Ill. (FOX 13) - More than 100 classic cars were burned after a fire broke out.

A fire started at the Country Classic Cars in Staunton, Illinois. At least 12 fire departments were called in to fight the blaze as it raged through the cars.

After the fire was out, a field of scorched vehicles were all that was left behind.

The dealership is scheduled to open on Thursday. The business had a showroom for the classic cars, repair shop and sold classic cars. It opened in 1999 by a farmer who had a hobby for classic cars.

There were no reported injuries. The cause remains under investigation.

 

