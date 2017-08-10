Guy records coming out to little brother, heartwarming video goes viral

A 5-year-old's reaction to his brother coming out is the purest thing ever because love is love.

In a viral video posted to YouTube by Oliver Potter, 20, he tells his younger brother Alfie he's gay.

The heart melting video has over 2,000,000 views and counting!

Potter begins by saying, "Alf, the reason for this video is that I wanted to have a conversation with you. We’re going to talk about love.”

He then asks him about his thoughts on love and how'd Alfi feel if he married a man.

If you marry a man, it's going to be so cool!" Alfi goes on to say, "Love is love, love is love!"

Are you crying yet? Because we are!

No response could have perfectly summed up the meaning of love. Because it has no gender, love IS love.

And as wise little Alfie put it, "There's no room for hate."

Check out the video posted to Potter's YouTube.