Student killed by log during football training

- A 16-year-old student at a Long Island high school died after suffering a head injury in a freak accident during an off-season football workout.

It happened Thursday morning at Sachem East High School, located at 177 Granny Road in Farmingville. During a strength and conditioning camp, athletes were performing a drill that involved carrying a log overhead.

A log used in the drill fell and hit Joshua Mileto in the head. Suffolk County police say that Mileto, of Farmingville, was transported from the school to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to his online profile, Mileto played cornerback and wide receiver for the JV team last year. He was scheduled to graduate in 2019.

Police said that the investigation into the accident is continuing.

According to the school's website, the high school football season officially starts on Monday, August 14.