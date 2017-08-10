Train and semi-truck collide in Henry County

Posted: Aug 10 2017 11:56AM EDT

Updated: Aug 10 2017 02:40PM EDT

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A train and a semi-trailer truck collided in Henry County early Thursday afternoon, according to the Henry County Police Department. The collision occurred near Highway 42 and Bowden Street in Locust Grove.

The accident happened around 11:06 a.m. and there have been no reports of injuries, according to authorities.

The Norfolk train line has been contacted by police.

Authorities say the semitrailer truck was stuck on the tracks when hit by the Norfolk Southern train.

The truck was carrying candy cargo, and this not being considered a hazmat situation.

