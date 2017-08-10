Woman flees from DC shootout with child in arms (VIDEO)

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Aug 10 2017 01:52PM EDT

Updated: Aug 10 2017 03:13PM EDT

WASHINGTON - Dramatic video shows a woman running for her life with a child in her arms as a shootout rages in Southeast D.C.

DC police released the video on Thursday of the incident that happened in the 3600 block of 22nd Street, SE the evening of July 31.

The video shows the woman sprinting with the child in her arms and falling as two men open fire right next to her.

Investigators said the two suspects shot a man who was later treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives hoped that releasing the video, which can be seen in the video player above, would help them identify the suspects.

Anyone with information that could aid detectives in their investigation was urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

