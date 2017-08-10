Newborn baby covered in ants, discovered in bushes near NW apartment complex

- A newborn is recovering in the hospital this afternoon after her 21-year-old mother allegedly abandoned her in some bushes near her Northwest Harris County apartment. Harris county deputies say that a young woman gave birth just an hour before leaving her naked baby outside.

Police say that a baby girl was discovered in the grass at the Bridges of Cypress Creek apartments near 17710 Red Oak Dr. The baby was transported to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands.

Harris county investigators say that the baby was found, when a neighbor had been walking down the sidewalk near the apartment complex. The baby who was just hours old would have died had the man not encountered her. The neighbor discovered her in the bushes around 5:30 am in the morning. He told deputies that the newborn was naked, covered in ants, blood, and even still had her umbilical chord attached. The neighbor then cleaned her up and got her covered and called 911. Deputies followed a trail of blood to a unit here.

The 21-year-old woman initially told them the newborn wasn't hers, and then she confessed to giving birth to the baby and leaving her in the bushes. Neighbors couldn't believe what they heard.

"How can you just do something like that? It just shows you're heartless."

Deputies say the baby is doing well in the hospital, and she is expected to survive. Deputies say they have the mother in custody, but they are waiting to hear from the District Attorney's office about any charges she could face.

