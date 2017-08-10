Why you should never put your feet on the dashboard

A woman is giving a warning that's going viral about something you've probably seen-- or done-- before.

Audra Tatum was badly injured in a car crash in Georgia in 2015 while riding in the passenger seat with her feet on the dashboard.

Tatum says her husband had warned her about the dangers of putting her feet on the dashboard multiple times, but she continued to do it.

On this particular day, a car pulled in front of Tatum and her husband's car, and they hit it, causing the airbags to deploy.

Tatum says everyone else was able to walk away from the accident with minor injuries, but she broke her nose, arm, femur and ankle after the airbag threw her foot back, breaking her nose.

The former EMT has undergone multiple surgeries and says she is no longer able to work as an EMT due to the pain of being on her feet for too long.

She says she is hoping to spread the word to raise funds for billboards warning of the danger on major roadways.

A fire department in Chattanooga,Tennessee is also helping spread the word with a Facebook post that says in part, "If you ride with your feet on the dash and you're involved in an accident, the airbag may send your knees through your eye sockets."

