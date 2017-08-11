Impatient pup repeatedly honks car horn until owner returns from store

Posted: Aug 11 2017 03:02PM EDT

Updated: Aug 11 2017 04:35PM EDT

(STORYFUL) - Footage of an impatient dog waiting for its owner outside of a store is gaining traction online, after it was posted by Justin Crail on August 8.

The clip was shared to Facebook and Twitter by New Jersey-based Crail, and shows a fed-up pup repeatedly honking the horn of its owner’s car.

The incessant honking only ends when the dog catches sight of its beloved human coming out of the store.

