Impatient pup repeatedly honks car horn until owner returns from store
(STORYFUL) - Footage of an impatient dog waiting for its owner outside of a store is gaining traction online, after it was posted by Justin Crail on August 8.
The clip was shared to Facebook and Twitter by New Jersey-based Crail, and shows a fed-up pup repeatedly honking the horn of its owner’s car.
The incessant honking only ends when the dog catches sight of its beloved human coming out of the store.
Dog honking the horn for its owner 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/c7RGyw4MHT— Justin Crail (@justcrail) August 9, 2017