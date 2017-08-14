Charlottesville suspect James Alex Fields due in court

James Alex Fields, Jr. James Alex Fields, Jr.

- The man police say intentionally drove a car into a crowd of protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

The incident took place Saturday afternoon, a few hours after violent clashes between white supremacists and counter proterstors. The suspect, James Alex Fields, Jr. 20, is from Ohio. He faces second-degree murder charges for the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was killed in the attack.

Twenty other people were also hurt in the incident, which targeted a crowd of people gathered to peacefully protest against a white nationalist group.

Fields is scheduled to be in court at 10 am for a bail hearing, just blocks from where the crash took place.