Amazon recalls some eclipse glasses, offers refunds to customers

- Amazon has issued a recall for some eclipse glasses sold on its website that may not have come from a recommended manufacturer.

On Saturday, CNET reports Amazon began notifying customers via email about the unverified glasses and warning them not to use the product for the total solar eclipse on August 21.

The recall was issued out of an abundance of caution, just over a week before the eclipse is set to occur. Customers who purchased the questionable glasses will receive a refund. CNET reports customers who did not receive an email can safely use the glasses they purchased on Amazon.

"Safety is among our highest priorities. Out of an abundance of caution, we have proactively reached out to customers and provided refunds for eclipse glasses that may not comply with industry standards," Amazon said in a statement. " We want customers to buy with confidence anytime they make a purchase on Amazon.com and eclipse glasses sold on Amazon.com are required to comply with the relevant ISO standard."

NASA had already warned the public that many eclipse glasses on the market could be fake, and they recommended buying from one of the following five manufacturers: American Paper Optics, Baader Planetarium (AstroSolar Silver/Gold film only), Rainbow Symphony, Thousand Oaks Optical, or TSE 17.

Unfortunately, just looking for those five names on Amazon isn't enough, since the counterfeiters are using names of the approved companies.

The American Astronomical Society offers details as to how to make sure your eclipse glasses are safe. Click here for more information.