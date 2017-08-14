Tripp Halstead hospitalized, family waiting on answers

- Tripp Halstead has been hospitalized, according to his family.

The Halsteads said they took Tripp to his pediatrician Monday morning after he had low oxygen levels and a high heart rate. He was then sent to the hospital, where he will stay the night due to his carbon dioxide levels being high.

"We are not sure what's going on yet," Stacy Halstead said on Facebook. "Poor baby has moaned and moaned and moaned, which is so unlike him. It's breaking my heart."

The Halsteads said they don't believe anything serious is happening with their son, and he's had similar symptoms in the past.

"It takes antibiotics and usually a hospital stay for him to get healthy again."

On October 29, 2012, Tripp suffered severe brain injuries when a tree limb fell on him outside his Winder, Georgia daycare center. He spent months at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta after the accident.

