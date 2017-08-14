'This is f***ing Nazi America:' Woman confronts man flying Nazi flag

- Video of a woman confronting a man in Mount Holly about a Nazi flag that was seen flying outside his home has gone viral.

The woman, Page Braswell, posted the video of her altercation to Facebook. In the video, she pulls into the home on Forestway Drive and asked the homeowner, who identifies himself as Joe Love, why he has the flag outside his home, according to her Facebook page.

When confronted, Love says, “I’m not a Nazi…this is Nazi f***ing America” in the video. The exchange continues for less than a minute before Braswell gets into her car and leaves.

So far the video has been viewed more than 100,000 times and shared more than 2,000 times. According to the Gaston Gazette, Love has since taken the flag down.

Watch the video below to see the exchange (WARNING: Video contains strong language and obscene gestures). App users click here.