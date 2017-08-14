The 'Scramble' for these new Chick-fil-a breakfast items

- A lot of folks might soon be scrambling to Chick-fil-A to hash out these new breakfast items were added this week.

The popular Atlanta-based chain is rolling out the Hash Brown Scramble. It will be available in bowl or burrito.

It consists of hash browns, scrambled eggs, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese with either sliced nuggets or sausage. It is served with Jalapeño Salsa.

The scramble has 30 grams of protein and 450 calories. It retails for about $3.49 in most locations.

“At Chick-fil-A, we understand the importance of breakfast and want to provide a wide range of options to our guests who are looking for a fast and delicious breakfast,” Amanda Norris, senior director of menu development, stated in a release Monday. “We’ve definitely seen an increase in popularity for breakfast bowls and the Hash Brown Scramble.

The Hash Brown Scramble Burrito replaces the Breakfast Burrito after a two-year test in some markets.

This latest breakfast item comes nearly a years and a month after Chick-fil-A rolled out its last morning menu item, the Egg White Grill.

The Hash Brown Scramble should be available at most locations.