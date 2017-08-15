Memorial planned for Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer

- The woman killed in a deadly car attack in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend will be remembered by her community on Wednesday.

The Daily Progress Newspaper reports a memorial service will be held for Heather Heyer at the Paramount Theatre at 11 am Wednesday. Those who attend the service are being asked to wear purple.

Heyer, 32, was killed by a car that plowed into a crowd of people protesting a white supremists rally on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall. Nineteen other people were also injured.

The suspect, James Fields, Jr. is being held without bond, and is charged with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of hit-and-run resulting in death.

Heyer worked as a paralegal at a law firm, not far from the scene where she died.