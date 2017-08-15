Costco must pay Tiffany $19.4M for fake Tiffany rings

Posted: Aug 15 2017 09:23AM EDT

Updated: Aug 15 2017 09:26AM EDT

A federal judge said this week that Costco must pay Tiffany & Co at least $19.4 million in damages after selling diamond rings falsely bearing the "Tiffany" name.

U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain ruled that the jeweler deserves $11.1 million, plus interest, representing triple the lost profit from Costco's trademark infringement, in addition to the $8.25 million in punitive damages that was awarded by a jury last year.

The judge also banned Costco from selling anything that Tiffany did not make as "Tiffany" products, unless it uses modifiers such as saying a product has a Tiffany "setting," "set" or "style."

Costco said it plans to appeal the ruling. 

