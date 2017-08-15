Vandal sought after Lincoln Memorial spray painted

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Aug 15 2017 01:42PM EDT

Updated: Aug 15 2017 03:03PM EDT

WASHINGTON - A vandal is being sought after the Lincoln Memorial was spray painted in the early morning hours Tuesday, according to officials.

The National Park Service said it was working to remove the graffiti after it was discovered at about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The graffiti, which was done in red spray paint, says “(expletive) law.”

Parks services said silver spray paint was also discovered on a Smithsonian wayfinding sign in the 1400 block of Constitution Avenue.

The National Mall and Memorial Parks monument preservation crew started removing the graffiti at the Lincoln Memorial.

