Lawsuit: Woman claims rodent was baked into Chick-Fil-A sandwich

Posted: Aug 15 2017 07:28AM EDT

Updated: Aug 15 2017 06:11PM EDT

LANGHORNE, PA (WTXF) - A Bucks County woman has filed a lawsuit against a popular fast food restaurant after she says a small rodent wound up in a sandwich she purchased.

A Holland, Pennsylvania woman claims in the lawsuit that she found a small rodent baked into the bottom bun of a sandwich she purchases at the Chick-Fil-A in Langhorne.

The woman, who shared photos of her gruesome discovery is suing for more than $50,000 for physical and psychological damages.

The incident occurred back in November of 2016.

In published reports, the franchisee says they will not comment on an ongoing allegation and investigation. 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Lawsuit: Woman claims rodent was baked into Chick-Fil-A sandwich
  • President Donald Trump: Alt-left bears blame Charlottesville violence
  • How to safely photograph the eclipse
  • Alligator found in Atlantic City hotel pool
  • Vandal sought after Lincoln Memorial spray painted
  • No more bongs! Big Ben to fall silent for 4 years of repairs
  • Charges sought against those who toppled Confederate statue
  • Dad walks son to first day of kindergarten, first day of college
  • Costco must pay Tiffany $19.4M for fake Tiffany rings
  • Too soon for pumpkin? Fall will arrive early at Dunkin' Donuts