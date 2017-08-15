Lawsuit: Woman claims rodent was baked into Chick-Fil-A sandwich

- A Bucks County woman has filed a lawsuit against a popular fast food restaurant after she says a small rodent wound up in a sandwich she purchased.

A Holland, Pennsylvania woman claims in the lawsuit that she found a small rodent baked into the bottom bun of a sandwich she purchases at the Chick-Fil-A in Langhorne.

The woman, who shared photos of her gruesome discovery is suing for more than $50,000 for physical and psychological damages.

The incident occurred back in November of 2016.

In published reports, the franchisee says they will not comment on an ongoing allegation and investigation.