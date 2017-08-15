How to make pinhole projector to view solar eclipse

You don't necessarily need fancy equipment to watch one of the sky's most awesome shows: a solar eclipse. With just a few simple supplies, you can make a pinhole camera that allows you to view the event safely and easily.

Before you get started, remember: You should never look at the sun directly without equipment that's specifically designed for solar viewing. Do not use standard binoculars or telescopes to watch the eclipse, as the light could severely damage your eyes. Sunglasses also do NOT count as protection when attempting to look directly at the sun.

Stay safe and still enjoy the sun's stellar shows by creating your very own pinhole camera. It's easy!

This video is courtesy of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies.

