Family comes home to gruesome scene after dog attacks intruder

- WARNING: This story contains graphic images and language.

Imagine coming home to blood splattered carpet and walls that looks like a scene straight out of a crime scene TV show.

That's what one Virginia family walked into when they came home last Thursday evening.

And when Tristan Murrin was greeted by the family dog, he knew something was horribly wrong.

Murrin said Oden the family German shepherd is not typically aggressive. However, he said he’s thankful his dog protected his home and belongings.

He shared several photos and videos on Facebook of the gruesome scene:

The family said there have been several break-ins recently in the neighborhood where they live.

Police have made no arrests and the investigation is still ongoing.

