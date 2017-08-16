Tiki torch manufacturer president 'appalled' at protesters

Posted: Aug 16 2017 06:17AM EDT

Updated: Aug 16 2017 06:17AM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) - The head of the Georgia-based company that makes Tiki torches says he was offended by images of white supremacists marching through Charlottesville, Virginia, using his company's products.

W.C. Bradley Co. President and CEO Marc Olivie told the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Monday that the Columbus-based company's staff was "appalled and saddened" that the torches were "used by people who promote bigotry and hatred."

Many of the protesters who marched Friday carried Tiki torches. The Tiki brand is a product of Lamplight, a Wisconsin company that is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bradley company. Lamplight made a Facebook post Saturday saying, in part, "TIKI Brand is not associated in any way with the events that took place in Charlottesville and are deeply saddened and disappointed."

Information from: Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, http://ledger-enquirer.com

