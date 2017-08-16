Confederate statues in Baltimore removed overnight

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Aug 16 2017 05:53AM EDT

Updated: Aug 16 2017 09:03AM EDT

BALTIMORE - Contractors in Baltimore have removed all four of the city's Confederate statues overnight.

The Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson monument in Wyman Park Dell was removed early Wednesday morning.

The Confederate Women's Monument on West University Parkway was removed overnight as was the Roger Taney Monument from Mount Vernon Place. Taney was a Supreme Court justice who ruled African-Americans could not be considered citizens of the U.S.

The city's Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Mount Royal Avenue was also taken down.

A commission appointed by former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake recommended removing two of four Confederate-era monuments in 2015. On Monday, Baltimore's City Council made the decision to remove them.

Current Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said she wanted the statues to be placed in Confederate cemeteries elsewhere in Maryland.

In an effort to prevent the kind violence seen in Virginia on Saturday when white nationalists came to Charlottesville to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, Pugh did not announce when the statues would be removed.

On Tuesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has called for the removal of a statue of Justice Roger B. Taney from the grounds of the State House.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Confederate statues in Baltimore removed overnight
  • Heather Heyer Memorial: Charlottesville victim to be honored during memorial service
  • Coast Guard says Army helicopter reported down in ocean off Hawaii
  • Sick kids get the chance to surf with a dog
  • Charlottesville to mourn woman killed at rally in memorial
  • Tiki torch manufacturer president 'appalled' at protesters
  • How to make pinhole projector to view solar eclipse
  • Scammers are bombarding Americans with robocalls
  • MoviePass offering unlimited plan to watch new movies in theaters for $10 a month
  • Woman born without arms uses foot to shoot rifle