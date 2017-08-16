Coast Guard says Army helicopter reported down in ocean off Hawaii

Posted: Aug 16 2017 09:34AM EDT

Updated: Aug 16 2017 09:34AM EDT

HONOLULU (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.

The Coast Guard says Wheeler Army Airfield reported losing communications late Tuesday with the crew of a UH-60 Black Hawk.

Responding teams reported spotting a debris field about 2 miles west of Kaena Point, Oahu, shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Several aircraft and boats are being used in the search.

Officials say two Black Hawk crews were conducting training between Kaena Point and Dillingham Airfield at the time communications were lost.

