Hundreds march in 'Philly is Charlottesville' rally

Posted: Aug 16 2017 07:34PM EDT

Updated: Aug 16 2017 08:08PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Hundreds of people are marching in Center City in the ' 'Philly is Charlottesville' rally. They are enroute to Arch Street United Methodist Church on Broad Street. They are protesting against white supremacy.

It started around 7 p.m. Wednesday. 

The Philly is Charlottesville march and rally has opponents of Donald Trump's comments blaming "both sides." They are also addressing issues like support for $15 minimum wage.
 
According to SEPTA, several buses have been detoured or delayed due to the march.
 
The event is hosted by POWER.

