Hundreds march in 'Philly is Charlottesville' rally

- Hundreds of people are marching in Center City in the ' 'Philly is Charlottesville' rally. They are enroute to Arch Street United Methodist Church on Broad Street. They are protesting against white supremacy.

#PhillyIsCharlottesville march and rally down Broad Street is about to start. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/1jTm8LqfIQ — Dave Kinchen 🇺🇸FOX (@DKinchenFOX29) August 16, 2017

It started around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Philly is Charlottesville march and rally has opponents of Donald Trump's comments blaming "both sides." They are also addressing issues like support for $15 minimum wage.

According to SEPTA, several buses have been detoured or delayed due to the march.

The event is hosted by POWER.