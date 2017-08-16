Hundreds march in 'Philly is Charlottesville' rally
PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Hundreds of people are marching in Center City in the ' 'Philly is Charlottesville' rally. They are enroute to Arch Street United Methodist Church on Broad Street. They are protesting against white supremacy.
#PhillyIsCharlottesville march and rally down Broad Street is about to start. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/1jTm8LqfIQ— Dave Kinchen 🇺🇸FOX (@DKinchenFOX29) August 16, 2017
It started around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Philly is Charlottesville march and rally has opponents of Donald Trump's comments blaming "both sides." They are also addressing issues like support for $15 minimum wage.
According to SEPTA, several buses have been detoured or delayed due to the march.
The event is hosted by POWER.