Woman battling cancer dies after eating contaminated oysters

Posted: Aug 17 2017 01:06PM EDT

Updated: Aug 17 2017 01:06PM EDT

FOX NEWS - A Texas woman who was vacationing with her husband in Mississippi died last Thursday, after eating raw oysters that were contaminated. Jane White Cunningham, who had battled leukemia since 2016, had several limbs removed prior to her death in an effort to combat the infection, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“There has been a lot of swelling in her extremities and a lot of pain,” David Cunningham, the 56-year-old’s husband, wrote in an Aug. 8 Facebook post. “Today they had to amputate both legs and her left arm in an attempt to save her life as the infection was spreading rapidly.”

Cunningham was being cared for a Gulfort Mississippi Hospital, with health officials pointing to the bacteria Vibrio as a cause of infection, CBS DFW reported. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Vibrio, which can be found in raw seafood, is particularly dangerous to those with weakened immune systems.

It causes an estimated 80,000 illness and 100 deaths in the U.S. each year. The majority of infections strike between May and October, when water temperatures are typically warmer. The CDC advises against eating raw or undercooked shellfish to avoid Vibrio infection, and to avoid exposing open wounds to brackish or salt water.

Continue reading this story at FOXNews.com

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Woman battling cancer dies after eating contaminated oysters
  • Semi driver survives crash into median on Kansas highway
  • Barcelona Terror Attack: 13 dead, 100 injured after attacker drives van into crowd
  • Woman's long-lost diamond ring found on carrot in garden
  • Trump decries monument removals, 'history ripped apart'
  • Powerball jackpot reaches $510 million
  • Dogs surf to raise awareness about pet euthanasia
  • Deputies: Man stole from patient in a coma
  • Pursuit suspect falls to his death at Port of LA after chase, standoff
  • Family holds Christmas early for dad with terminal cancer