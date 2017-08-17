Compassionate sheriff's sergeant treats hungry family to a meal

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted: Aug 17 2017 08:16PM EDT

Updated: Aug 18 2017 08:21AM EDT

(FOX 11) - According to the SCV Sheriff's Department post on Facebook:

When the sergeant arrived he found a mother and her two kids allegedly staying on the vacant property.

He explained to them they couldn't stay on the property and overheard one of the kids' saying they were hungry.

Sgt, Barclay kindly offered to buy the family a meal and they accepted.

A compassionate sergeant is warming hearts for his generous act of kindness.

Sergeant Brandon Barclay of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriiff's Department responded to a trespassing call in Stevenson Ranch on Wednesday.

Thank you Sgt. Brandon Barclay for your service and act of kindness!

