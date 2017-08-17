Frank Rizzo statue defaced with spray paint, suspect arrested

- The Frank Rizzo statue was defaced with white spray paint that says "Black Power" Thursday night, and Philadelphia Police have now confirmed a suspect was taken into custody early Friday morning.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Rizzo, the tough talking former cop from South Philly, has long been criticized for his volatile relationships with African Americans and LGBT communities.

The vandalism comes after protesters clashed with Philadelphia police on Wednesday, behind several layers of barriers protecting the controversial statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo that more and more want it taken down. Some calling it a reminder of the city's racist past and lack of brotherly love. Police arrested a man on Wednesday after they say he threw multiple eggs at the Frank Rizzo statue.

FOX 29's Dave Kinchen reported it was a peaceful night in the city when the vandalism occurred.

Philadelphia Police have been watching the statue after it was blocked off with barricades earlier in the week, but FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce reported Friday morning that no officers were on site near the statue.

Later in the morning, two women showed up on the scene with a blanket and tape to cover up the vandalism.

NOTE: FOX 29 crews called immediately called police as they witnessed the vandalism.