Long lost USS Indianapolis wreckage discovered by Paul Allen crew

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 20 2017 12:10PM EDT

Updated: Aug 20 2017 12:14PM EDT

Wreckage from the USS Indianapolis, which sank 72 years ago after being torpedoed during World War II, was found in the Philippine Sea by the expedition crew of billionaire Paul Allen.

The Indianapolis was hit by the Japanese on July 30, 1945 and sank in only 12 minutes, leading to the greatest single loss of life at sea in the Navy's history. Of 1,196 crew aboard the ship, only 317 survived.

The men who didn't go down with the ship faced dehydration, saltwater poisoning and shark-infested waters.

"To be able to honor the brave men of the USS Indianapolis and their families through the discovery of a ship that played such a significant role during World War II is truly humbling," Allen said in a statement.

Read more on FOXNews.com.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Long lost USS Indianapolis wreckage discovered by Paul Allen crew
  • N-word painted on Citrus Co. family's house
  • St. Pete's Manhattan Casino to become restaurant
  • Brooksville man arrested wearing Confederate Flag mask
  • Counties prepare for dueling rallies over Confederate monuments
  • Turtle trackers busy during peak hatching season
  • Manatee Co. Commission votes to leave Confederate monument in place
  • Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run
  • TPD: Suspect shot after attacking officers behind house
  • Kissimmee reeling after officers gunned down