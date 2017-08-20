USS John S. McCain collides with merchant ship near Strait of Malacca

- The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca on Aug. 21.



According to the Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet website, the collision was reported at 6:24 a.m. Japan Standard Time, while the ship was transiting to a routine port visit in Singapore.



Initial reports indicate John S. McCain sustained damage to her port side aft. The extent of damage is being determined.

The U.S. Navy says 10 sailors are missing and five were injured.



Search and rescue efforts are underway in coordination with local authorities. In addition to tug boats out of Singapore, the Republic of Singapore Navy ship RSS Gallant (97), RSN helicopters and Police Coast Guard vessel Basking Shark (55) are currently in the area to render assistance.



MV-22s and SH-60s from USS America are also responding.

The ship is currently sailing under its own power and heading to port.



This comes just weeks after the USS Fitzgerald was involved in a collision.



The Japan-based 7th fleet said the McCain was heading to Singapore for a routine port visit.



The ship is based at the fleet's homeport of Yokosuka, Japan. It was commissioned in 1994 and has a crew of 23 officers, 24 chief petty officers and 291 enlisted sailors, according the Navy's website.

The Navy has established a Family Assistance Center for family members. Phone numbers are On base: 243-1728 INT'L: 011-81-46-816-1728