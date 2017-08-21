Total Solar Eclipse: Millions converge across US to see sun go dark

Millions have traveled to the path of totality -- from Oregon to South Carolina -- to watch the total solar eclipse on Monday.

Safety is a first.

Monday's total eclipse will cast a shadow that will race through 14 states, entering near Lincoln City, Oregon, at 1:16 p.m. EDT, moving diagonally across the heartland and then exiting near Charleston, South Carolina, at 2:47 p.m. EDT. The path will cut 2,600 miles (4,200 kilometers) across the land and will be just 60 to 70 miles (96 kilometers to 113 kilometers) wide.

The U.S. has not seen a total solar eclipse since 1979. The latest "Great American Eclipse" is arriving on Monday afternoon and there may be a few who still have unanswered question. How do I make my own eclipse glass? When I be able to view the eclipse?

The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will be in 2024. The next coast-to-coast one will not be until 2045.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.