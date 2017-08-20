Police surprise boy at his police-themed birthday party

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Aug 20 2017 06:38PM EDT

Updated: Aug 21 2017 09:22AM EDT

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The Fairfax County Police helped a boy celebrate his birthday on Sunday.

An officer from the Fairfax County Police Department surprised now 6-year-old Benjamin at his police-themed birthday party.

“Thank you for inviting us to swing by your police themed sixth birthday party. It was great meeting you and your sister Madeleine, and we had a blast!” the Fairfax County Police Department posted to Facebook.

There is no doubt Benjamin also had a great time meeting the officer!

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Police surprise boy at his police-themed birthday party
  • Trump will address path forward on Afghanistan
  • University of Texas in Austin removes Confederate statues
  • VIDEO: Man falls into sinkhole in China
  • Final preparations for historic solar eclipse
  • USS John S. McCain collides with merchant ship near Strait of Malacca
  • Target launches new clothing line for kids with disabilities
  • Petition to replace Portsmouth Confederate monument with Missy Elliott Statue
  • Jerry Lewis, comedian, telethon host, dies at 91
  • Long lost USS Indianapolis wreckage discovered by Paul Allen crew