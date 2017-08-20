Police surprise boy at his police-themed birthday party

- The Fairfax County Police helped a boy celebrate his birthday on Sunday.

An officer from the Fairfax County Police Department surprised now 6-year-old Benjamin at his police-themed birthday party.

“Thank you for inviting us to swing by your police themed sixth birthday party. It was great meeting you and your sister Madeleine, and we had a blast!” the Fairfax County Police Department posted to Facebook.

There is no doubt Benjamin also had a great time meeting the officer!