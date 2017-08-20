Final preparations for historic solar eclipse

- In a matter of hours, people all over the U.S. will witness history in the form of a total solar eclipse tracking across the entire United States. To view the solar phenomenon, more than 200 observers from the Houston area have made the trek to Casper, Wyoming, in the path of totality.

"Once in a lifetime, all these great people, it's going to be awesome," says solar eclipse enthusiast Carol Litchhult.

Eyes, all over the country, will fix their gaze above and watch a heavenly phenomenon that few get to see in their lifetime.

'The original' Charles and Diana Willis of Houston, married for 42 years, will experience their first-ever solar show.

"Just being here, it's just something you read about when you're kids," says Charles. He and Diana are using their own camera, with the proper filter, to view the eclipse.

Some visitors to Casper are crafting filters for their viewing agents, whether that be a box or binoculars, so our closest star is safe to view and looks more like a glowing disc in the sky.

Stargazers, most traveling from the Houston area, hope to mark their spot in the path of totality where the moon's shadow will darken earth's surface, giving these enthusiasts two and a half minutes to capture history.

"We're novices," adds Charles. "There are some real professionals here and everyone is going to share photos. Even if we mess it up, somebody is going to have a good picture."

Now it's only during totality that all filters can come off and the people in the path of totality will have the chance to see the eclipse with the naked eye. In other parts of the country, including Houston, people must wear proper protection so as to not damage their eyes the entire time.