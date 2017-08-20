Target launches new clothing line for kids with disabilities

-

Target is the first major retailer to launch a line for special needs children.

The clothes will be outfitted with 'sensory processing sensitivities.'

That includes pieces with heat transferable labels in place of tags, as well as flat seams and graphic tees designed to minimize discomfort.

According to their announcement, Target says that in the fall, 'We’ll expand Cat & Jack even further to include adaptive pieces to help address the needs of children living with disabilities.'

You can shop the limited selection of cat & jack sensory-friendly pieces in sizes xs-xl (big kids) and 2t-5t (toddler) exclusively at target.com. Prices range from $4.50 to $7.

