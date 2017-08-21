Arizona teen with terminal illness wants 100,000 birthday cards

Posted: Aug 21 2017 06:20PM EDT

Updated: Aug 21 2017 06:20PM EDT

QUEEN CREEK, Az. (FOX 35 WOFL) - Arizona teen, Jacob Priestley, looks forward to his birthday all year long because he loves to read birthday cards.

He turns 15 on August 28th, but he has quite the battle ahead of him.

Jacob has mitochondrial disease, which shuts down parts of his body. And unfortunately, there is no cure yet.

Jacob has one wish for this birthday: to receive 100,000 birthday cards.

The hope is that with each card, there's more awareness of mitochondrial disease and more reason for Jacob to smile. 

If you want to send a card, the family asks that you mail it here:

Jacob Priestley

P.O. Box 855

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

