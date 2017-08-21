Joint funeral planned for fallen Kissimmee officers

- The Kissimmee Police Department has announced that a joint funeral will be held for Sergeant Richard "Sam" Howard and Officer Baxter, who were killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

The service will be held on Thursday, August 24th at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Orlando located 3000 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32805.

An interment will follow directly after the service and will be located at the Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home at 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road, Gotha, FL 34734.

The Kissimmee Police Department asks that instead of flowers, you send a donation to the officer's families SunTrust account set up for them in the name of City of Kissimmee. The account number is 1000193639936.

If any agencies wish to send Honor Guard personnel, please coordinate with Training Specialist George Montgomery at 407-744-8954.