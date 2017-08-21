Police: 2-month-old boy killed by family dog in Houston

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Aug 21 2017 03:54PM EDT

Updated: Aug 22 2017 05:19AM EDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Houston police say a 2-month-old baby boy died after being attacked by a family dog.

Police say officers responded to a  home in the 5900 block of Nelwyn  around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday in response to a report of a baby bitten by a dog. The baby was transported to Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The child was identified by police as Michael James Obergas.

Investigators believe the baby was left in a secure bedroom and one of the family dogs managed to open a door and attack the baby.

The parents were question by police then released. Two dogs were taken by the City of Houston Bureau of Animal Regulation and Control. Police are continuing to investigate, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Police: 2-month-old boy killed by family dog in Houston
  • WATCH: Dog pushes shopping cart on grocery-shopping trip
  • 42 people injured in train collision in Upper Darby
  • Joint funeral planned for fallen Kissimmee officers
  • FOX News reports Pres. Trump to send 4,000 troops to Afghanistan
  • Arizona teen with terminal illness wants 100,000 birthday cards
  • Mother arrested for leaving kids in hot car while she drinks at bar
  • Americans are dazzled as eclipse turns day into night
  • Eclipse 2017 picture: Do you see Buddha, a man, or something else?
  • NASA photographer catches space station passing eclipsed sun