Police: 2-month-old boy killed by family dog in Houston

- Houston police say a 2-month-old baby boy died after being attacked by a family dog.

Police say officers responded to a home in the 5900 block of Nelwyn around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday in response to a report of a baby bitten by a dog. The baby was transported to Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The child was identified by police as Michael James Obergas.

Investigators believe the baby was left in a secure bedroom and one of the family dogs managed to open a door and attack the baby.

The parents were question by police then released. Two dogs were taken by the City of Houston Bureau of Animal Regulation and Control. Police are continuing to investigate, and no charges have been filed at this time.