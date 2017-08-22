42 people injured in train collision in Upper Darby

- More than 40 people were injured after a train crashed into another train that was parked at SEPTA’s 69th Street station in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

The crash occurred early Tuesday morning around 12:15 a.m. as the train traveled inbound toward the station

The inbound Norristown High Speed Line train collided with an unoccupied train that was parked at the terminal. SEPTA says 42 people onboard the High Speed Line train suffered injuries in the collision.

In an early morning news briefing, Upper Darby Mayor Nicholas Micozzie said at least four people suffered serious injuries. One of the victims in critical condition was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, while the other three were taken to Lankenau Hospital.

FOX 29’s Jennifer Joyce reports the train’s operator was treated at the hospital and has since been released. The remaining passengers were taken to a number of other local hospitals.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and it is not yet known if that area of the track is equipped with positive train control technology that previously was the focus of changes made to an Amtrak rail line following a derailment in 2015.

SEPTA expected service disruptions through the Tuesday morning commute.

In February, four people were injured in a crash near the 69th Street Terminal involving three out-of-service commuter trains. At the time, SEPTA said one train rear-ended another on a loop where trains turn around to get back into service. Cars from that accident derailed and hit a third train on nearby tracks.