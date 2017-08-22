German police seize thousands of 'Trump' ecstasy tablets

Posted: Aug 22 2017 10:28AM EDT

Updated: Aug 22 2017 10:28AM EDT

BERLIN (AP) - German police say they have seized thousands of tablets of the party drug ecstasy in the shape of Donald Trump's head, a haul with an estimated street value of 39,000 euros ($45,900.)

Police in Osnabrueck, in northwestern Germany, say they found the drugs while checking an Austrian-registered car on the A30 highway on Saturday.

They say the people in the car, a 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son, told officers they had been in the Netherlands to buy a vehicle but hadn't succeeded so were returning home.

Officers said they found about 5,000 of the orange, Trump-shaped ecstasy tablets along with a large, but unspecified quantity of cash.

A judge on Sunday ordered the father and son kept in custody. The car was seized and towed away.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • German police seize thousands of 'Trump' ecstasy tablets
  • WATCH: Dog pushes shopping cart on grocery-shopping trip
  • 42 people injured in train collision in Upper Darby
  • Joint funeral planned for fallen Kissimmee officers
  • FOX News reports Pres. Trump to send 4,000 troops to Afghanistan
  • Arizona teen with terminal illness wants 100,000 birthday cards
  • Mother arrested for leaving kids in hot car while she drinks at bar
  • Police: 2-month-old boy killed by family dog in Houston
  • Americans are dazzled as eclipse turns day into night
  • Eclipse 2017 picture: Do you see Buddha, a man, or something else?