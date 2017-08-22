NOAA video shows 2017 solar eclipse shadow over the United States

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Aug 22 2017 10:14AM EDT

Updated: Aug 22 2017 10:20AM EDT

WASHINGTON - Fascinating video released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows the shadow cast over the United States by the Great American Eclipse on Monday.

The images captured by a satellite shows a massive shadow moving from west to east across blocking the sun for the majority of the country.

Millions of Americans used telescopes, cameras and disposable protective glasses to witness the first full-blown solar eclipse to sweep the U.S. from coast to coast in nearly a century.

The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will be in 2024. The next coast-to-coast total solar eclipse will not be until 2045.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

