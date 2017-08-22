State Department issues warning for U.S. citizens traveling to parts of Mexico

- The U.S. State Department has issued a travel warning on Tuesday for U.S. citizens traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to violent crimes, homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery across multiple Mexican states.

This travel warning replaces the previous warning for Mexico issued December 8, 2016.

The travel advisory covered areas including Baja California Sur, the state where Cabo San Lucas is located, and Quintana Roo (Quintana Roo includes Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Cozumel, Tulum and Riviera Maya.)

'U.S. citizens have been the victims of violent crimes, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in various Mexican states,' the warning reads on the department's website.

The department warned in a state-by-state assessment for citizens to use caution when traveling in the northern state of Baja California, including Tijuana, Rosarito, Ensenada, Tecate and Mexicali, especially during the evening hours.

“While most of these homicides appeared to be targeted criminal organization assassinations, turf battles between criminal groups have resulted in violent crime in areas frequented by US citizens,” the warning said.

Citizens can call 1-888-407-4747 toll-free in the United States and Canada, or 1-202-501-4444 from other countries from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday (except U.S. federal holidays).



To read the full travel warning on the State Department's website by clicking here.

