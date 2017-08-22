McDonald's is adding a lava cake to its dessert menu

Posted: Aug 22 2017 10:42PM EDT

Updated: Aug 23 2017 07:16AM EDT

FOX NEWS - McDonald’s is adding a little more sweet to its menu in the form of a gooey lava cake.

The fast food mega-chain is putting their own spin on the explosive dessert, transforming it into more of a chocolate version of their signature apple pie than a cake. The exterior crust is a fried and flakey chocolate shell that holds an oozy hot chocolate center, and it’s taking the millennial world by storm.

It’s chocolate on chocolate – and people on social media are photographing it like crazy. Since the $2 pies launched earlier this month, there has been no shortage of mid-bite shorts clogging up Instagram.

Except there is a catch – this delectable photo-ready chocolate goody is only available in South Korea at the time. Currently, there are no known plans to bring the lava pie to the United States. Americans will just have to admire the Instagram shots and stick to enjoying Shamrock shakes and lobster rolls for now.

 

 

초코가 이러어~~~~케에~~~~#리치초콜릿파이

A post shared by ✨☁️٩꒰｡•◡•｡꒱۶☁️✨ (@jeeworry) on

 

 

 

‘색’ 다른 파이가 온다네 :D 기대해도 좋아!

A post shared by 맥도날드 (@mcdonalds_kr) on

 

READ MORE @ FOX NEWS

Up Next:


Up Next

  • McDonald's is adding a lava cake to its dessert menu
  • Studies find automated safety systems preventing car crashes
  • ESPN pulls announcer from game because he has Confederate general's name
  • A 103-year-old new U.S. citizen
  • State Department issues warning for U.S. citizens traveling to parts of Mexico
  • President Trump addresses immigration reform in Arizona
  • Dad warns of 7-year-old daughter's alarming experience on music app
  • Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats are here just in time for fall
  • Son of Fallen HPD officer gets "Sea of Blue" escort for first day of Kindergarten
  • $700 million Powerball jackpot ranks 2nd of all time