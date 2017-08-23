Toddler dies after parents tie mattress down: cops

Posted: Aug 23 2017 09:16AM EDT

Updated: Aug 23 2017 09:22AM EDT

MYERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.

WGAL-TV reports Justin Dwyer, 29, and Courtney Stash, 28, were charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter and other crimes in the April death of their 2-year-old son.

Lebanon County detectives say the Myerstown couple told them they weighted down the mattress with bagged rock salt and tied it down with bungee cords.

Detectives say the boy still tried to climb out and got his head above the crib's rail, but became trapped and suffocated by the weight of the mattress and rock salt.

Online court records don't list attorneys for the couple.

