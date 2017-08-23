WATCH: Lightning strikes One World Trade Center

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 23 2017 12:52PM EDT

Updated: Aug 23 2017 12:53PM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX 13) - New York attracted thunderstorms on Tuesday, but the One World Trade Center attracted the lightning.

Manhattan’s One World Trade Center was struck by lightning multiple times.

A band of severe weather swept through the metropolitan New York area at night, causing high winds.

Many residents ventured to their rooftops to watch the dazzling display and some managed to capture the  moment the sky lit up and a bolt extended to touch the top of the building. Some even screamed in surprise following the dramatic moment.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • WATCH: Lightning strikes One World Trade Center
  • Teacher wears superhero mask to help ease nervous students
  • Dashcam video captures officer dancing with elderly woman
  • Woman caught smuggling vodka into sporting event inside salami sandwich
  • Toddler dies after parents tie mattress down: cops
  • Studies find automated safety systems preventing car crashes
  • McDonald's is adding a lava cake to its dessert menu
  • ESPN pulls announcer from game because he has Confederate general's name
  • A 103-year-old new U.S. citizen
  • State Department issues warning for U.S. citizens traveling to parts of Mexico