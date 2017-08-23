WATCH: Lightning strikes One World Trade Center

- New York attracted thunderstorms on Tuesday, but the One World Trade Center attracted the lightning.



Manhattan’s One World Trade Center was struck by lightning multiple times.



A band of severe weather swept through the metropolitan New York area at night, causing high winds.

Many residents ventured to their rooftops to watch the dazzling display and some managed to capture the moment the sky lit up and a bolt extended to touch the top of the building. Some even screamed in surprise following the dramatic moment.