Dashcam video captures officer dancing with elderly woman

(Austin Police Dept.) (Austin Police Dept.)

- Police in Minnesota released some unique dashcam footage of an adorable interaction between an officer and an elderly woman in a parking lot.

Sergeant Kim Lenz of the Austin Police Department pulled into a parking lot and spotted a 92-year-old woman dancing alone in the parking lot.

So, Sgt. Lenz decided to pull over and dance with her.

The woman, who was identified as Millie Seiver, told the officer she likes to prove that age is just a number, so she dances when she is out and about.

Millie added that she loves it when people join her on the dance floor, wherever she decides to make her own dance floor!