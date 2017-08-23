Dashcam video captures officer dancing with elderly woman

Posted: Aug 23 2017 09:07AM EDT

Updated: Aug 23 2017 10:01AM EDT

AUSTIN, MN (WTXF) - Police in Minnesota released some unique dashcam footage of an adorable interaction between an officer and an elderly woman in a parking lot.

Sergeant Kim Lenz of the Austin Police Department pulled into a parking lot and spotted a 92-year-old woman dancing alone in the parking lot.

So, Sgt. Lenz decided to pull over and dance with her.

The woman, who was identified as Millie Seiver, told the officer she likes to prove that age is just a number, so she dances when she is out and about.

Millie added that she loves it when people join her on the dance floor, wherever she decides to make her own dance floor!

