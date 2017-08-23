Milwaukee student caught on video punching teacher several times

- A video showing a Wisconsin teacher being brutally punched in the head by a 16-year-old student reportedly led to the teen's arrest.

The incident at South Division High School in Milwaukee began as a verbal confrontation, but the unidentified student then shoved the teacher as he was approaching him, FOX6 reported Tuesday. The student could be seen pummeling the teacher's head as the man remained on the floor.

By the time the student stopped the assault and stood up, bystanders had already pulled out their cellphones to record the incident.

The teacher, who was also not identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries. It was unclear what class the incident occurred in.

Milwaukee police arrested the student, who faces possible battery charges, according to FOX6.

