Milwaukee student caught on video punching teacher several times

Posted: Aug 23 2017 03:44PM EDT

Updated: Aug 23 2017 06:01PM EDT

FOX NEWS - A video showing a Wisconsin teacher being brutally punched in the head by a 16-year-old student reportedly led to the teen's arrest.

The incident at South Division High School in Milwaukee began as a verbal confrontation, but the unidentified student then shoved the teacher as he was approaching him, FOX6 reported Tuesday. The student could be seen pummeling the teacher's head as the man remained on the floor.

By the time the student stopped the assault and stood up, bystanders had already pulled out their cellphones to record the incident.

The teacher, who was also not identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries. It was unclear what class the incident occurred in.

Milwaukee police arrested the student, who faces possible battery charges, according to FOX6.

FULL STORY AT FOXNEWS.COM

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Milwaukee student caught on video punching teacher several times
  • Toddler dies after parents tie mattress down: cops
  • Breathtaking photo of military couple married under eclipse
  • WATCH: Lightning strikes One World Trade Center
  • Teacher wears superhero mask to help ease nervous students
  • Dashcam video captures officer dancing with elderly woman
  • Woman caught smuggling vodka into sporting event inside salami sandwich
  • Studies find automated safety systems preventing car crashes
  • McDonald's is adding a lava cake to its dessert menu
  • ESPN pulls announcer from game because he has Confederate general's name