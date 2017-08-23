Couple sees 'Jesus' in baby's sonogram

Posted: Aug 23 2017 12:43PM EDT

Updated: Aug 24 2017 10:19AM EDT

A Pennsylvania couple said they saw a religious sign in their baby's sonogram just days before giving birth. 

Zac Smith and his fiancee, Alicia Zeek, went in for an ultrasound ahead of the birth of their baby girl and what they saw in the sonogram was unbelievable. 

"I blinked a lot, to kinda make sure I was really seeing it," said Zeek. 

"This is distinct. I mean, there's another face looking at my daughter!" said Smith. 

The expecting parents said while they aren't very religious, they saw a man dressed in a robe with a crown of thorns looking at their baby. 

"It almost brought tears to my eyes," Smith said. "I was speechless, I just couldn't believe it, I really didn't believe what I was seeing." 

The sonogram image is putting the couple to ease after Zeek experienced a number of complications with her first two children. Her daughter was born with pre-axial polydactyly, which means she had two thumbs on one hand. Her second child also gave her quite the scare, making Smith a complete wreck in anticipation for their daughter. 

"The second one nearly took her life, her son," said Smith. 

Zeek's son also had birth defects in addition to the complicated labor. 

"My son had a cleft lip and palate," said Zeek. 

The news they received next offered them a sense of relief as the ultrasound technician told the couple that baby Briella looked happy and healthy. The couple shared the photo of their sonogram on Facebook, asking others what they saw. Regardless of the response, the couple said the image was a sign from above. 

"The angel or God or Jesus, however you want to propose it, I look at it as my blessing," Smith said. 

